Orland Park Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Orland Park Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Please call 708-444-0561 to speak with a staff member. They can assist you with scheduling an appointment, answering any questions you may have, or providing an appropriate referral.
Same-day services are available. Call for details.
Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
We have a large, well-lit parking area with free parking. The front entry of the Vet Center is just a short walk from the parking lot. You can park in any available space.
Pace Bus transportation has a stop a short distance from the Vet Center.
Check Pace bus routes and schedules
Orland Park Township offers rides to seniors to get to and from appointments. Rides are available Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., for ages 55 and older. Riders must live in the boundaries of Orland Township. Seniors can request a ride by calling 708-403-4222, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Transportation fees are $6.00 per person, round trip.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we'll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD-214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Orland Park Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
How Vet Centers can help
Learn more about how Veterans, service members, and their families have benefited from Vet Center services.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our counselors specialize in the Gottman Method for couples counseling.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We support Gold Star families. We offer grief and bereavement counseling if your service member died while serving on active duty.
Read more about Gold Star families
We can help get you connected to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration and navigate burial and survivor benefits using the Planning Your Legacy Toolkit.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group therapies to support your needs.
We use evidence-based therapies, including these:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
We have a peer support group, OIF/OEF Veteran group, and a spouse support group to meet your needs.
You must have a referral from your counselor before joining a group.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST).
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Symptoms of PTSD, such as feeling on edge, having trouble with sleep, or losing motivation, may be getting you off track. We can provide the tools to manage these problems. Call us for help.
Learn more about PTSD and available treatments
We offer evidence-based practices and specialty care, including these:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
We have a peer support group and an OIF/OEF Veteran group to support your needs.
You must have a referral from your counselor before joining a group.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We’re here to welcome you home. We provide a community where you can connect with other Veterans and active-duty service members.
Whether you’re returning from deployment or leaving the military, we can help steer you in the right direction for these tasks:
- Applying for VA health care
- Reviewing VA benefits
- Finding your local Veteran Service Officer for state benefits
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can help you get connected to substance use programs both inpatient and outpatient with VA. We also work closely with our community partners. We’re here when you need help with addiction, detox, or gaining stability.
Our partners include:
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If you need help and want to connect with another Veteran, we’re here. Some of our staff are Veterans, too. We understand Veteran and military experiences and can provide one-on-one counseling.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Understanding your benefits, navigating health care, and choosing what is best for you are sometimes difficult tasks to manage. We can help connect with benefits, services, and programs that support your transition from the military.
Let us help you with:
- Enrolling in VA health care and connecting with primary care
- Finding where to file a disability claim and the necessary steps to take
- Connecting with a Veteran Service Officer in your city or town and the local Veterans Service Organizations
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We work with our local partners to support our Veteran and service member community and use our resources to advocate for your needs. Some of our local partners include:
- Orland Park Veterans Commission
- Will County Veterans Assistance Commission
- Moraine Valley Community College
- Governors State University
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.