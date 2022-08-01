Orland Park Vet Center

Please call 708-444-0561 to speak with a staff member. They can assist you with scheduling an appointment, answering any questions you may have, or providing an appropriate referral. Same-day services are available. Call for details. Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.

We have a large, well-lit parking area with free parking. The front entry of the Vet Center is just a short walk from the parking lot. You can park in any available space.

Pace Bus transportation has a stop a short distance from the Vet Center. Check Pace bus routes and schedules Orland Park Township offers rides to seniors to get to and from appointments. Rides are available Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., for ages 55 and older. Riders must live in the boundaries of Orland Township. Seniors can request a ride by calling 708-403-4222, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Transportation fees are $6.00 per person, round trip.