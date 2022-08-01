Locations

Main location

Orland Park Vet Center Address 8651 West 159th Street Suite 4 Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 708-444-0561 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Orland Park Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Orland Park Vet Center - Joilet Located at Will County Veterans Assistance Commission 2400 Glenwood Avenue Suite 110 Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 708-444-0561 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.