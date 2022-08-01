Locations
Main location
Orland Park Vet Center
Address
Phone
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our Orland Park Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
Orland Park Vet Center - Joilet
Located at
Phone
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Vet Centers in other areas
You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.