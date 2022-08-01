 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Orland Park Vet Center

Address

8651 West 159th Street
Suite 4
Orland Park, IL 60462

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Exterior picture of Orland Park Vet Center building from street

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Orland Park Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Orland Park Vet Center - Joilet

Located at

Will County Veterans Assistance Commission
2400 Glenwood Avenue
Suite 110
Joliet, IL 60435

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Will County Veterans Assistance Commission

Vet Centers in other areas

