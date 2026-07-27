About VA Orlando health care

The VA Orlando Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 12 locations serving east central Florida. Facilities include our Orlando VA Medical Center and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Clermont, Daytona Beach, Deltona, Kissimmee, Orlando, Palm Bay, Port Orange, Tavares, Viera, and Winter Park. We also have a mobile care unit that is based at our Winter Park VA Clinic for Veterans who are unable to visit our hospital or outpatient clinics. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Orlando health services page.

The VA Orlando Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Sunshine Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within Health Service Area (HSA) 2.3.

HSA 2.3 includes medical centers and clinics in Florida, Georgia, and the Caribbean.

Research and development

At Orlando VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We maintain research affiliations with the Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute, Nemours Children’s Hospital, the University of Florida Academic and Research Center, and the University of Central Florida College of Medicine.

We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Oncology

Investigational drugs

Hand/orthopedic surgery

Internal medicine

MORE COMING SOON

Teaching and learning

Orlando VA Medical Center is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. Our programs include a residency in ocular disease that emphasizes primary care and geriatrics. We’re affiliated with other colleges, universities, and professional schools to provide training in dentistry, nursing, psychology, optometry, occupational therapy, social work, pharmacy, and more.



We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.