About VA Orlando health care

The VA Orlando Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 13 locations serving east central Florida. Facilities include our Orlando VA Medical Center and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Clermont, Daytona Beach, Deltona, Kissimmee, Orlando, Palm Bay, Port Orange, Tavares, Viera, and Winter Park. We also have a mobile care unit that is based at our Winter Park VA Clinic for Veterans who are unable to visit our hospital or outpatient clinics. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Orlando health services page.

The VA Orlando Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Sunshine Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 8 (VISN 8), which includes medical centers and clinics in Florida, Georgia, and the Caribbean.

Learn more about VISN 8

Research and development

At Orlando VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We maintain research affiliations with the Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute, Nemours Children’s Hospital, the University of Florida Academic and Research Center, and the University of Central Florida College of Medicine.

We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Oncology

Investigational drugs

Hand/orthopedic surgery

Internal medicine

MORE COMING SOON

Teaching and learning

Orlando VA Medical Center is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. Our programs include a residency in ocular disease that emphasizes primary care and geriatrics. We’re affiliated with other colleges, universities, and professional schools to provide training in dentistry, nursing, psychology, optometry, occupational therapy, social work, pharmacy, and more.



We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

VA Orlando Healthcare System was established in 2006.

We serve a population of more than 198,263 Veterans in central Florida.

The Orlando VA Medical Center is the fourth-largest VA medical center in the country. It is part of a 650-acre health and life sciences park known as the Lake Nona Medical City.

Our facilities provide 370 operating beds, including a 120-bed community living center and two residential rehabilitation programs in the Orlando area.

In 2019, we completed 1.7 million outpatient visits.

Accreditation and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education

American Nurses Credential Center

American Psychological Association

American Association of Blood Banks

American College of Radiology

Commission on Dental Accreditation

College of American Pathologists

National Health Physics Program

Long-Term Care Institute

American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics & Pedorthics

American Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Vascular Lab Accreditation

The VA Orlando Healthcare System received the following awards:

COMING SOON

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports