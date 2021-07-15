About us
At the VA Orlando Healthcare System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
About VA Orlando health care
The VA Orlando Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 13 locations serving east central Florida. Facilities include our Orlando VA Medical Center and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Clermont, Daytona Beach, Deltona, Kissimmee, Orlando, Palm Bay, Port Orange, Tavares, Viera, and Winter Park. We also have a mobile care unit that is based at our Winter Park VA Clinic for Veterans who are unable to visit our hospital or outpatient clinics. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Orlando health services page.
The VA Orlando Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Sunshine Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 8 (VISN 8), which includes medical centers and clinics in Florida, Georgia, and the Caribbean.
Research and development
At Orlando VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We maintain research affiliations with the Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute, Nemours Children’s Hospital, the University of Florida Academic and Research Center, and the University of Central Florida College of Medicine.
We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
Major research areas include:
- Oncology
- Investigational drugs
- Hand/orthopedic surgery
- Internal medicine
Teaching and learning
Orlando VA Medical Center is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. Our programs include a residency in ocular disease that emphasizes primary care and geriatrics. We’re affiliated with other colleges, universities, and professional schools to provide training in dentistry, nursing, psychology, optometry, occupational therapy, social work, pharmacy, and more.
We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.
Fast facts
- VA Orlando Healthcare System was established in 2006.
- We serve a population of more than 198,263 Veterans in central Florida.
- The Orlando VA Medical Center is the fourth-largest VA medical center in the country. It is part of a 650-acre health and life sciences park known as the Lake Nona Medical City.
- Our facilities provide 370 operating beds, including a 120-bed community living center and two residential rehabilitation programs in the Orlando area.
- In 2019, we completed 1.7 million outpatient visits.
Accreditation and achievements
Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:
- The Joint Commission
- Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities
- Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education
- American Nurses Credential Center
- American Psychological Association
- American Association of Blood Banks
- American College of Radiology
- Commission on Dental Accreditation
- College of American Pathologists
- National Health Physics Program
- Long-Term Care Institute
- American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics & Pedorthics
- American Society of Health-System Pharmacists
- Vascular Lab Accreditation
The VA Orlando Healthcare System received the following awards:
