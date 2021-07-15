Mission and vision
Our mission is "to serve the veteran who served us." The VA Orlando Healthcare System is committed to providing our patients with the highest Quality of Care in an environment that is safe. We do this by focusing on Continuous Process Improvement and by supporting a Culture of Safety.
Our vision
Coming Soon!
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 13 locations in east central Florida: our Orlando VA Medical Center and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Clermont, Daytona Beach, Deltona, Kissimmee, Orlando, Palm Bay, Port Orange, Tavares, Viera, and Winter Park. We also have a mobile care unit that is based at our Winter Park VA Clinic for Veterans who are unable to visit our hospital or outpatient clinics.