Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

A nondenominational chapel is available in the Orlando VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 407-631-6034 or 407-631-6033.

Nondenominational Chapel

Orlando VA Medical Center

Third floor

Map of Orlando campus

Phone: Coming soon!

Hours: 24/7

Services

Catholic Masses

Lake Nona Chapel

Sunday at 10:00 a.m. ET

Monday, Thursday and Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET



Protestant Services

Lake Nona Chapel

Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET



Ecumenical Devotionals

Community Living Center (CLC) Units

Coming soon!