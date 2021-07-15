Chaplain services
VA Orlando's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Chapel
A nondenominational chapel is available in the Orlando VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.
Contact:
For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 407-631-6034 or 407-631-6033.
Nondenominational Chapel
Orlando VA Medical Center
Third floor
Map of Orlando campus
Phone: Coming soon!
Hours: 24/7
Services
Catholic Masses
Lake Nona Chapel
Sunday at 10:00 a.m. ET
Monday, Thursday and Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET
Protestant Services
Lake Nona Chapel
Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET
Ecumenical Devotionals
Community Living Center (CLC) Units
Coming soon!