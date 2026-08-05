Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Orlando Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Orlando health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Orlando health care.
Mailing address
Orlando VA Medical Center
13800 Veterans Way
Orlando, FL 32827
Main phone numbers
Local: 407-631-1000
Toll-free: 800-922-7521
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
A – F
G – M
N – Z
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Orlando Healthcare System.
Phone: 407-631-4897
Email: vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 407-631-1000 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
In accordance with the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), individuals and organizations may request access to federal agency records or information. Federal agencies are required to disclose records upon receiving a written request, except for those records that are protected by specific exemptions or exclusions.
FOIA requires the request is in writing, clearly state that you are making a request under the Freedom of Information Act, describe the records you are seeking as precisely as possible and include specific information such as dates, subjects, titles, and any other details that can help identify the records. The request needs to include requestors name, address, and a phone number where they can be reached during business hours. If records are requestors’ related records, an unexpired identification to verify identity needs to be provided.
Requesting records maintained by VA Orlando
Email: OrlandoVAFOIA@va.gov
Mail:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Orlando VA Healthcare System - FOIA Office
13800 Veterans Way
Orlando, FL 32827
Electronically: By registering for a PAL (Public Access Link) Account at https://department.va.gov/foia
For questions about your FOIA request to VA Orlando:
Phone:
Additional FOIA request information
- See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018