Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Orlando health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Orlando health care.

Mailing address

Orlando VA Medical Center

13800 Veterans Way

Orlando, FL 32827

Main phone numbers

Local: 407-631-1000

Toll-free: 800-922-7521

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711