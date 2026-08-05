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Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Orlando Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Orlando health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Orlando health care.

Mailing address

Orlando VA Medical Center
13800 Veterans Way
Orlando, FL 32827

Main phone numbers

Local: 407-631-1000
Toll-free: 800-922-7521

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

A – F

ServiceLocationPhoneAdaptive Sports ProgramLake Nona407-631-6029Agent CashierLake Nona407-631-1941 Ext. 1942/1943AllergyLake Nona Clinic 2F407-631-2030Ambulatory Surgery and EndoscopyLake Nona Hospital 3J407-631-3400Audiology and Speech PathologyLake Nona Clinic 1J407-631-1100Audiology and Speech PathologyLake Baldwin407-646-5160Beneficiary Travel (Uber, Navarre, American Ambulance)407-631-1130Beneficiary Travel Claim InquiriesLake Nona Hospital 1U407-631-1133Blue TeamLake Baldwin407-646-5150CPACLakemont866-793-4591, Option 2Canteen Retail StoreLake Nona407-631-1838Lake Baldwin407-646-5500 Ext. 29532CardiologyLake Nona Clinic 1C407-631-1040Chaplain ServiceLake Nona Chapel407-631-6033 / 6034Community Care Customer ServiceLakemont407-646-4100Community Living CenterLake Nona407-631-6000Compensation and PensionLake Baldwin407-646-5544Concierge DeskLake Nona407-631-1128Decedent Affairs - Reporting Veteran DeathLake Nona407-631-1621 / After Hours: 321-689-7190DentalLake Nona Clinic 3A/B407-631-3000Lake Baldwin407-646-5110DermatologyLake Nona Clinic 2D407-631-2020DomiciliaryLake Nona407-631-7128 / 7129Lake Baldwin407-646-5600Ear Nose and Throat (ENT)Lake Nona Clinic 2D407-631-2020Emergency DepartmentLake Nona Hospital 1A407-631-0100Endocrinology / DiabeticLake Nona Clinic 1D407-631-1050Enrollment OfficeLake Nona407-631-1060Lake Baldwin407-646-5130Clermont352-536-8230Daytona386-323-7500Kissimmee407-932-5360Viera321-637-3523Health Eligibility Center877-222-8387Eye ClinicLake Nona Clinic 2B407-631-2000Lake Baldwin407-646-5160Fisher HouseLake Nona407-631-9800Freedom ClinicLake Nona 1D407-631-1050Credentialing and PrivilegingLake Nona 2KC02407-631-2669

G – M

ServiceLocationPhoneGastroenterology (Gi)Lake Nona Clinic 2C407-631-2010Green TeamLake Baldwin407-646-5100HematologyLake Nona Clinic 2F407-631-2030Hero Clinic (Primary Care)Lake Nona Clinic 1F407-631-1070Home Based Primary CareLake Nona407-646-4400Homeless ProgramLake Baldwin407-646-5190Honor ClinicLake Nona Clinic 1C407-631-1040Human ResourcesLake Nona Hospital 4N407-631-0005Infectious DiseaseLake Nona Clinic 2G407-631-2040Infusion ClinicLake Nona Clinic 2E407-631-2177Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender (LGBT) ProgramLake Baldwin407-646-5500, ext 28349Liberty ClinicLake Nona Clinic 4C407631-4010Lost and FoundLake Nona Hospital 1G407-631-2550Lake Baldwin321-397-6940 / 6310McCoy Federal Credit UnionLake Nona407-855-5452ATM ContactLake Nona888-584-7701Medical LibraryLake Nona Clinic 4D407-631-4102Mental HealthLake Nona Clinic 2H407-631-2050Lake Baldwin 3rd Floor407-646-5400Military Sexual TraumaVarious Locations407-646-5433Minority Veteran ProgramLake Baldwin407-631-4704MyHealtheVetNational Help Desk1-877-327-0022

N – Z

ServiceLocationPhoneNephrologyLake Nona Clinic 1B407-631-1030NeurologyLake Nona Clinic 1D407-631-1050Nurse RecruitingLake Nona407-631-4780Nutrition and Food ServiceScheduling for all Nutrition and Food locations: 407-453-3692Schedule all other Nutrition classes: 407-256-8760MOVE! ClassesSchedule an appointment407-752-1306Occupational HealthLake Nona Hospital 2Q407-631-2844Lake Baldwin407-646-5500 Ext. 25127OncologyLake Nona Clinic 2F407-631-2030Optical Shop (Glasses)Lake Nona Clinic 2B407-631-2002Lake Baldwin407-646-5032Orange Team (Primary Care)Lake Baldwin407-646-5020Orthopedic and Hand ClinicLake Nona Clinic 3F407-631-3020PIV BadgingLake Nona Hospital 2K502407-631-2632 / 2636Pain ClinicLake Nona Clinic 3H407-631-3040 / 3010Lake Baldwin407-646-5500 Ext. 28011 / 28012Pathology and Laboratory MedicineLake Nona Hospital 1T407-631-1909Lake Baldwin407-646-5500 Ext. 28725Patient AdvocateDaytona Beach386-323-7527Lake Baldwin407-646-5035Lake Nona407-631-1187Viera321-637-3534Patriot Clinic (Primary Care)Lake Nona Clinic 1G407-631-1080PharmacyLake Nona877-741-3400Lake Baldwin877-741-3400Physical TherapyLake Nona Clinic 3D407-631-3010Lake Baldwin407-646-5090PodiatryLake Nona Clinic 3F407-631-3020Police ServiceLake Nona407-631-8276In Case of an Emergency, Dial 911Primary CareLake Nona Medical Center407-646-4500All CBOC's877-646-4550Prosthetics and Sensory AidsLake Nona Clinic 3C407-631-3119Lake Baldwin407-646-5010Public AffairsLake Nona407-631-4897PulmonaryLake Nona Clinic 2G407-631-2040Purple Team (Primary Care)Lake Baldwin407-646-5030Radiation OncologyLake Nona Hospital 1S407-631-1900RadiologyLake Nona Hospital 1T407-631-1120Lake Baldwin407-646-5500 ext 28590Release of InformationLake Nona Clinic 1E407-631-2400Fax: 407-513-9182Research OfficeLake Nona 4A407-631-4011Respiratory Therapy (Home Oxygen/Pulmonary Function TestingLake Nona407-631-2060Viera321-637-3788 ext.42344Daytona386-323-7500 ext.37744Returning Veterans: OEF, Iraqi Freedom, New DawnLake Nona Clinic 4B407-631-4036RheumatologyLake Nona 1B407-631-1030Sleep MedicineLake Nona Hospital 2N407-631-2060Social WorkLake Nona Clinic 3J407-631-0122Spinal Cord InjuryLake Nona Clinic 1F407-631-1453Suicide Prevention CoordinatorLake Nona407-631-7223Hotline800-273-8255, 24/7Surgery ClinicLake Nona Clinic 3H407-631-3040Surgery Specialty Clinic: Plastic, Thoracic, Vascular and WoudLake Nona Clinic 3G407-631-3030Teal Team (Primary Care)Lake Baldwin407-646-5040Telecare (Now Clinical Contact Center)1-877-741-3400TransplantLake Nona Clinic 1B407-631-1030UrologyLake Nona Clinic 3H407-631-3040VA Care Billing877-222-8387VA ChoiceLake Baldwin407-646-4625VTN Transportation-DAVVarious407-646-5900 Ext. Option 2Valor ClinicLake Nona Clinic 1B407-631-1030Veterans Outreach ProgramLake Nona407-631-4704Victory ClinicLake Nona Clinic 1H407-631-1090Virtual Health Resource CenterLake Nona 1E402E407-631-1485Voluntary ServiceLake Nona Hospital 1G407-631-0135Lake Baldwin407-646-5070Women's ClinicLake Nona Clinic 4C407-631-4010Lake Baldwin407-646-5300Wound ClinicLake Nona Clinic 3G407-631-3030

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Orlando Healthcare System.

Phone: 407-631-4897
Email: vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 407-631-1000 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

In accordance with the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), individuals and organizations may request access to federal agency records or information. Federal agencies are required to disclose records upon receiving a written request, except for those records that are protected by specific exemptions or exclusions. 

FOIA requires the request is in writing,  clearly state that you are making a request under the Freedom of Information Act, describe the records you are seeking as precisely as possible and include specific information such as dates, subjects, titles, and any other details that can help identify the records. The request needs to include requestors name, address, and a phone number where they can be reached during business hours. If records are requestors’ related records, an unexpired identification to verify identity needs to be provided. 

Requesting records maintained by VA Orlando

  • Email: OrlandoVAFOIA@va.gov

  • Mail: 
    Department of Veterans Affairs
    Orlando VA Healthcare System - FOIA Office 
    13800 Veterans Way 
    Orlando, FL 32827  

  • Electronically: By registering for a PAL (Public Access Link) Account at https://department.va.gov/foia

 

For questions about your FOIA request to VA Orlando:

Phone:

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 