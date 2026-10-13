Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Orlando health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Lisa Sparveri
Patient Advocate, Lake Nona
VA Orlando health care
Phone:
Greg Donohue
Patient Advocate, Lake Baldwin
VA Orlando health care
Phone:
Eddie P. Hernandez
Patient Advocate, Lake Nona
VA Orlando health care
Phone:
Rafael Myrie
Patient Advocate, Lake Nona
VA Orlando health care
Phone:
Tracey Pullen
Patient Advocate, Viera
VA Orlando health care
Phone:
Dupree Williams
Patient Advocate, Viera
VA Orlando health care
Phone:
Gabriel Sanchez
Patient Advocate, Lake Baldwin
VA Orlando health care
Phone:
Minisha Forbes
Patient Advocate, Daytona Beach
VA Orlando health care
Phone:
Jykala Ward
Patient Advocate, Daytona Beach
VA Orlando health care
Phone:
Mary Annette Chaffee
Patient Advocate, Lake Nona
VA Orlando health care
Phone: