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Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Orlando health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Lisa Sparveri

Lisa Sparveri

Patient Advocate, Lake Nona

VA Orlando health care

Phone:

Patient Advocate

Greg Donohue

Patient Advocate, Lake Baldwin

VA Orlando health care

Phone:

Patient Advocate

Eddie P. Hernandez

Patient Advocate, Lake Nona

VA Orlando health care

Phone:

Patient Advocate

Rafael Myrie

Patient Advocate, Lake Nona

VA Orlando health care

Phone:

Patient Advocate

Tracey Pullen

Patient Advocate, Viera

VA Orlando health care

Phone:

Patient Advocate

Dupree Williams

Patient Advocate, Viera

VA Orlando health care

Phone:

Patient Advocate

Gabriel Sanchez

Patient Advocate, Lake Baldwin

VA Orlando health care

Phone:

Minisha Forbes

Minisha Forbes

Patient Advocate, Daytona Beach

VA Orlando health care

Phone:

Jykala Ward

Patient Advocate, Daytona Beach

VA Orlando health care

Phone:

Patient Advocate

Mary Annette Chaffee

Patient Advocate, Lake Nona

VA Orlando health care

Phone:

Related information

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient at VA and your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

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