Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Orlando health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Debra Ward
Patient Advocate
VA Orlando health care
Phone: 407-631-1187
Email: Debra.Ward4@va.gov
Ibrahim A Rosado
Patient Advocate
VA Orlando health care
Phone: 407-631-1187
Email: Ibrahim.Rosado@va.gov
Isabel Balzac-Fiol
Patient Advocate
VA Orlando health care
Phone: 407-631-1187
Email: Isabel.Balzac-Fiol@va.gov
Gwendolyn Russell
Patient Advocate
VA Orlando health care
Phone: 386-323-7527
Email: Gwendolyn.Russell@va.gov
Phyllis K Hoppes
Patient Advocate
VA Orlando health care
Phone: 321-637-3788, ext. 42807
Email: Phyllis.Hoppes@va.gov
Sandra A Dreibelbis
Patient Advocate
VA Orlando health care
Phone: 407-646-5035
Care we provide at VA Orlando health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights