 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Orlando health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Debra_Ward

Debra Ward

Patient Advocate

VA Orlando health care

Phone: 407-631-1187

Email: Debra.Ward4@va.gov

Ibrahim_A_Rosado

Ibrahim A Rosado

Patient Advocate

VA Orlando health care

Phone: 407-631-1187

Email: Ibrahim.Rosado@va.gov

Isabel_Balzac-Fiol

Isabel Balzac-Fiol

Patient Advocate

VA Orlando health care

Phone: 407-631-1187

Email: Isabel.Balzac-Fiol@va.gov

Gwendolyn_Russell

Gwendolyn Russell

Patient Advocate

VA Orlando health care

Phone: 386-323-7527

Email: Gwendolyn.Russell@va.gov

Phyllis_K_Hoppes

Phyllis K Hoppes

Patient Advocate

VA Orlando health care

Phone: 321-637-3788, ext. 42807

Email: Phyllis.Hoppes@va.gov

Sandra_A_Dreibelbis

Sandra A Dreibelbis

Patient Advocate

VA Orlando health care

Phone: 407-646-5035

Care we provide at VA Orlando health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
Last updated: