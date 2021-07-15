Returning service member care
VA Orlando health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Nancy Ramos-Acevedo
Program Manager
VA Orlando health care
Phone: 407-631-4097
Email: Nancy.Ramos-Acevedo@va.gov
Joel Torres LMSW
Transition & Care Management (TCM) Coordinator
VA Orlando health care
Phone: 407-631-4037
Email: Joel.Torres@va.gov
Michael W. Reed LCSW
Transition & Care Management (TCM) Coordinator
VA Orlando health care
Phone: 386-323-7612, ext. 37612
Email: Michael.Reed18e50b@va.gov
Tracey Lee Baker
Transition & Care Management (TCM) Coordinator
VA Orlando health care
Phone: 407-631-4097
Email: Tracey-Lee.Baker@va.gov
Jamie Christensen LMSW
Transition & Care Management (TCM) Coordinator
VA Orlando health care
Phone: 321-637-7806
Email: Jamie.Christensen@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Orlando health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Orlando provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.