Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
Located off Exit 19 (Lake Nona Boulevard) on Florida 417 Toll South
Coming from US 417 - Tavistock Blvd: Exit US 417 at Narcoossee Road headed south. Continue to Tavistock Lakes Boulevard and turn right, follow West to Lake Nona Boulevard and turn left. Follow South to Veterans Way and turn left. Follow Veterans Way through the main gate.
Coming from US 417 - Laureate Blvd: Exit US 417 at Narcoossee Road headed south. Continue to Laureate Boulevard and turn right, follow west to Veterans Way. Turn left and follow Veterans Way through the main gate.
Coming from Lake Nona Boulevard via Narcoossee: Follow Narcoossee Road to Lake Nona Boulevard and head west. Continue to Veterans Way. Turn left and follow Veterans Way through the main gate.
Coming from Lake Nona Boulevard via US 417: Follow US 417 to the Lake Nona Boulevard Exit (19). Head south to Veterans Way. Turn left and follow Veterans Way through the main gate.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Orlando VA Medical Center
13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827-5812
Intersection:
Laureate Boulevard and Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827-5812
Coordinates:
28°22'0.08"N 81°16'35.27"W