Annual Virtual Caregiver Summit on May 11, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
April 29, 2022
Orlando , FL — Virtual Caregiver Summit on May 11, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) will host a Virtual Caregiver Summit on May 11, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. The summit will be held via Microsoft Teams.
The purpose of this year’s Caregiver Summit is to increase awareness about suicide prevention in both Veterans and their caregivers. Best practices, resources, and topics discussing: self-care, recovery from mental illness, burnout and more will be covered.
Attendees can join on their computer by clicking here or can dial in at: 1-872-701-0185 and entering the conference ID: 126 746 890#.
For questions about this event please contact Michelle Harper, LCSW, General Caregiver Support Coordinator at: michelle.harper@va.gov.
To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Melanie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer
(352) 548-7130