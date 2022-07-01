Local Motorcycle Association and OVAHCS Staff Honor Two Veterans with Final Mile Ceremony
PRESS RELEASE
July 1, 2022
Orlando , FL — Orlando, Fla. — The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) partnered to facilitate a Final Mile ceremony at the Orlando VA Medical Center located at the Lake Nona campus in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
The special ceremony was held to pay tribute and honor two Veterans who were being laid to rest without the presence of family or loved ones at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.
The Final Mile activity was created by CVMA member Mr. David Allen, “Super Dave.” According to Allen, the Final Mile activity is a much-needed activity. Allen started the program 3 years ago while working for the Tampa VA.
“The Final Mile activity was overwhelming. The amount of support from the staff here at the OVAHCS is incredible,” said CVMA Member Mike Roman. “To see these two Veterans off with a proper burial with honors, despite them both not having family or loved ones around at the end of their lives, is what this event is all about.”
Timothy J. Cooke, OVAHCS, Director/CEO echoes the sentiment. “Honoring our nation’s heroes day in and day out is engrained in our culture here at OVAHCS. We are proud to support activities like this and look forward to working with the CVMA in the future.”
The CVMA’s mission is to support and protect those who have defended our country and our freedoms. The focus of the organization is to aid and help individual Veterans, Veteran’s care facilities, other Veteran organizations and registered charities. CVMA sponsors and participate in many Veteran-related motorcycle (and other) charity events each year. CVMA Is a non-profit organization who also donates to various Veteran causes.
To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit the VA Orlando Health Care website or follow on social media.
