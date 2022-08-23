Orlando VA Health Care System Director recognized by AMVETS as 2022 Silver Helmet in Rehabilitation Award recipient
PRESS RELEASE
August 23, 2022
Orlando , FL — On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) Director, Mr. Timothy J. Cooke was presented with the 2022 Silver Helmet in Rehabilitation Award at the AMVETS Silver Helmet Awards Gala during their Annual National Convention.
The AMVETS Silver Helmet Award recognizes individuals who exemplify excellence and outstanding accomplishments in the fields of Americanism, defense, rehabilitation, congressional and civil service.
“It is no surprise to us that Mr. Timothy J. Cooke has received this special recognition,” said VISN 8 Acting Network Director, Dr. Edward Cutolo. “Mr. Cooke’s service to
Veterans and his leadership over OVAHCS health care operations is exemplary.”
The AMVETS Silver Helmet Award is a unique silver replica of the World War II GI helmet. Over the years, the award has acquired a highly regarded reputation as the most prestigious award given by a Veteran service organization and has now become known as the “Veterans Oscar.”
Prior to receiving the Silver Helmet in Rehabilitation, Cooke received the Presidential Rank Award in May 2022. He has been previously recognized by the AMVETS department of DC with their top annual award in 2017 for making a difference in the lives of Veterans and their families. In 2020, AMVETS Department of Maryland named him the recipient of its top award – the past National Convention A. Leo Anderson Memorial Freestate Award of Excellence.
Melanie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer
407-804-6967