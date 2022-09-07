Orlando VA Health Care System hosts Global War on Terrorism Wall Sept. 6 – 15
PRESS RELEASE
September 7, 2022
Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) will host the Patriot Guard Rider’s (PGR) Global War on Terrorism Memorial Wall in the main lobby at the rear entrance of the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona, Orlando Fla. from Tuesday, September 6, 2022, - Thursday, September 15, 2022. All are welcome to view the wall during normal operational hours (Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.).
The purpose of the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Wall is to remember heroes lost as the 21st anniversary of September 11 approaches. PGR volunteers will be on hand and available to assist visitors in finding their loved ones on the wall.
The PGR’s Global War on Terrorism Memorial Wall was created to honor American military members who gave their life in service throughout the duration of the Global War on Terrorism. As of August 26, 2021, there are a total of 7,051 names listed on the wall.
The Wall is twenty-four feet long and approximately 6 feet high. It has been updated throughout the years with the most recent being in the fall of 2021, and currently honors the fallen through the American military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
To learn more about PGR and the Global War on Terrorism Wall or to request them for an event, please contact PGR’s Florida State Captain via email at flsc@patriotguard.org.
Melanie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer
(352) 548-7130