Orlando VA Health Care System Recognizes Local National Veterans Creative Arts Festival Medalists
PRESS RELEASE
April 7, 2022
Orlando Fla. - Nearly 100 Veterans will be honored April 20-25 for their artistic abilities during the 41st annual National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, which returns in person for the first time since 2019. The event, presented by the Department of Veterans Affairs and American Legion Auxiliary, recognizes the progress and recovery Veterans have achieved through therapy and raises the visibility of the creative triumphs of our nation’s Veterans.
Creative arts and music therapists at VA medical facilities nationwide use the arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.
“We have seen so many Veterans utilize creative arts as a way to overcome adversity,” said Creative Arts Therapist, Jenny Danieli. “It brings me great pride to be presenting this year’s awardees with their ribbons.”
Any Veteran who receives health care at VA facilities may submit art, creative writing, dance, drama and music entries for the competition held at VA facilities across the nation. The 2022 festival is the culmination of the fine arts competition where a panel of judges reviewed more than 3,600 submissions from Veterans receiving care at 118 VA facilities. Select gold medal winners, whose entries reached the national level, were invited to the festival week which includes workshops, artist interactions, a gallery-style art showcase and a grand finale stage show.
“Each year, the Creative Arts Festival gives Veterans the chance to be a part of something beautiful,” said Executive Health System Director, Timothy J. Cooke. “I would like to personally thank all of our local Veterans who have participated in this year’s competition. I am very proud of your achievements.”
Media interested in coordinating a story about local winners can reach out to vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov or can cover the national event at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront and Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Fla. Additional information is provided below.
- Friday, April 22, 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 to 3 p.m. – Introduction to Songwriting (Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, 333 1st St SE, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701)
- Saturday, April 23, 10 to 11:30 a.m. – British Dialect Acting Workshop (Hilton)
- Sunday, April 24, 2 to 3:30 p.m. – Stage Show Performance and Art & Writing Exhibit (Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S. St. Petersburg, FL 33701)
For more information about the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival please click here: National Veterans Creative Arts Festival or follow on social media Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.