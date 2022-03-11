Orlando VA Health Care System selects new Deputy Chief of Staff
PRESS RELEASE
March 11, 2022
Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) has selected Dr. Priya Vishnubhotla, as Deputy Chief of Staff effective April 1, 2022.
Dr. Vishnubhotla is a dual board-certified physician in both hematology and oncology. She completed her medical school education at Madras Medical College, India, has completed an internal medicine residency at Wayne State University, Detroit, MI and has previously held a fellowship position in hematology oncology at Karmanos Cancer Institute, Detroit, MI.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Vishnubhotla as our new deputy chief of staff. She brings exceptional leadership to the table and has been focusing on enhancing patient driven outcomes for our Veterans in the central Florida area for years now,” said Dr. Lisa Zacher, OVAHCS, Chief of Staff. “Dr. Vishnubhotla will make a great addition to the leadership team here.”
Dr. Vishnubhotla has experience in leading the OVAHCS through change and expansion by successfully implementing inpatient and complex outpatient capabilities. In addition to her duties as deputy chief of staff, Dr. Vishnubhotla plans to continue to educate the next generation of health care professionals as an associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Central Florida’s College of Medicine.
“She is a brilliant clinician, a compassionate healer and a leader whose span extends across the organization, the VISN 8 network and the Veterans Health Administration,” said Timothy J. Cooke, OVAHCS Director/CEO.
Dr. Vishnubhotla began her career at OVAHCS as a hematologist/oncologist in 2010 and in 2014, became the section chief of hematology/oncology. Since 2016, she has held a leadership role as Chief of Medicine at the OVAHCS.
Melanie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer
(352) 548-7130