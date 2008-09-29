Orlando VA Health Care System to close facilities September 28 - 30
PRESS RELEASE
September 29, 2008
Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Health Care System has closed the following facilities in preparation of Hurricane Ian. The sites of care will remain closed today, Wednesday, September 28 – Friday, September 30.
- Clermont VA Clinic
- Deltona VA Clinic
- Kissimmee VA Clinic
- Lake Baldwin VA Clinic
- Palm Bay VA Clinic
- Port Orange VA Clinic
- Tavares VA Clinic
- Viera VA Clinic
- West Pavilion VA Clinic
- Daytona Beach VA Clinic
VA staff will be in contact with patients to reschedule appointments and procedures. Additionally, VA Health Connect (also known as the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center) 1-877-741-3400 is operational 24/7 to provide Veterans with virtual care and support.
“We are working diligently to ensure the safety of our patients and staff and will continue to make adjustments to operations as conditions warrant,” said Healthcare System Director, Timothy J. Cooke.
Important: Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.
Link to emergency refill locations: Pharmacy Locator (open network pharmacies) | Heritage Health Solutions (hhspharmacy.com)
The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1
Heritage Hours of Operations for Hurricane Coverage:
- Monday through Friday 7:00am to 11:00pm EST
- Saturday and Sunday 9:00am to 5:30pm EST
Resources for Veterans:
- If a Veteran is displaced, has lost his or her medication, and no longer has a written prescription or bottle, they can contact their local VA Medical Center or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.
- Veterans, their beneficiaries, and caregivers may also contact the VA’s Health Resource Center Disaster Hotline at 1-800-507-4571, regarding VA health benefits, eligibility, billing and pharmacy-related inquiries, during the storm period.
Veterans experiencing a medial or psychiatric emergency should call 9-1-1 or visit the nearest open emergency room. As we continue to monitor this evolving situation, we will adjust our response as required.
Melanie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer
407-804-6967