OVAHCS cuts ribbon on new tranquility garden at the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona, Orlando, Florida

April 27, 2022

Lake Nona , FL — A new addition to the in-patient mental health unit at the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona, Orlando, Florida is bringing hopefulness, healing, and recovery to Veterans

The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) recently partnered with the Armed Forces families Foundation to transform space into a tranquility garden. The thoughtful design was conceptualized with special attention to safety and to bring calmness, help with sleep, and provide patients with an overall healthier environment.



“Every single detail from the turf, special glue utilized to secure the turf, the platers, the organic soil, to even the edible plants inside the planters, have been handpicked by our team to ensure that Veterans are, not only safe, but love hanging out in the tranquility garden while the sun is shining,” said OVAHCS Creative Arts Therapist, Sheila Johnson.



The tranquility garden concept originated from an innovation pitch to bring nature indoors and was spearheaded by Johnson.



OVAHCS Innovation Specialist Kim Bielicki explains that expert opinions and collaboration amongst staff brough the concept of the garden to life.



“The garden was truly a labor of love for everyone involved,” said Bielicki. “Everyone from the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, the Armed Forces Families Foundation, our safety team, engineering, the mental health team, the master gardener, to even the current Veterans on the unit were involved in the creation of the garden.”



Johnson and others hope that the new space will help Veterans become more engaged with their care while undergoing mental health treatment.



“The space has really started to become a place where staff and Veterans engage in fun activities like corn hole and yoga,” said Johnson. “We are seeing significant progress in our patients and a faster reintegration and recovery process due to our new ability to bring patients out to the tranquility garden where we can teach them new skills and tools with the whole health approach in mind.”



The creation of the space is only the first step set in motion by Johnson and her team. Future plans for the garden are already underway.



“We are hoping to add a few more planters, a mural to go through the window panes, or even a new garden screen,” said Johnson.



The vision for the tranquility garden stemmed from an Innovation application and pitch to leadership by Johnson. OVAHCS is a proud member of Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) Innovators Network (INET),The program allows for employees to test out any new ideas and join forces with stakeholders across the Veteran community to improve the way the OVAHCS provides care and serves Veterans and invests in staff by providing them with the training, tools and resources needed to bring about solutions.



“The tranquility garden is a beautiful place for our Veterans, and I am beyond grateful to the Armed Forces Families Foundation and our staff and volunteers who all helped in bringing this new space to life,” said OVAHCS Health System Director, Mr. Timothy Cooke. “It’s a space unlike no other in our facility and one that I am sure will get a lot of use.”



