OVAHCS Director, Mr. Timothy J. Cooke Receives the 2021 Presidential Rank Award
PRESS RELEASE
May 13, 2022
Orlando , FL — Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) Director, Mr. Timothy J. Cooke has been presented with the 2021 Presidential Rank Award which recognizes a select group of career members of senior executive service (SES) leaders for their exception performance over an extended period of time.
It also recognizes those senior career employees with a sustained record of exception professional, technical, and/or scientific achievement recognized on a national or international level. In addition to effecting meaningful change, nominees must demonstrate the highest level of leadership acumen. Only one percent of the career SES may receive this rank.
The Presidential Rank Awards, first established by the 1978 Civil Service Reform Act, go to career federal employees for their extraordinary work. This year there are 230 winners from 37 agencies who are all members of the Senior Executive Service, Senior-Level and Scientific and Professional corps. This is up from 141 winners in 2019 and 131 in 2018.
“Mr. Timothy J. Cooke is certainly most deserving of this esteemed recognition,” said VISN 8 Acting Network Director, Dr. Edward Cutolo. “His leadership over the last two years at the OVAHCS has fostered innovation and he has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the VA mission ensuring Veterans served across Central Florida receive the very best care. We are very proud of Mr. Cooke and his accomplishments throughout his career.”
