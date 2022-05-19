OVAHCS Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Summer Kitchen and Garden Retreat at Local Fisher House
PRESS RELEASE
May 19, 2022
Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Health Care System and the Friends of Fisher House Orlando held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil a summer kitchen and garden retreat at the Fisher House today, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The summer kitchen and garden retreat were donated and funded by the Homer N. Allen Charitable Trust.
“The Fisher House and Friends of Fisher House Orlando are beyond grateful for this contribution,” said OVAHCS Fisher House Manager, Teresa Turner. “The new garden retreat will serve as a place of refuge. We want families to be able to rest and enjoy this new space after a long day visiting their loved one at the medical center.”
The new summer kitchen and garden retreat was a concept developed by Turner and the Friends of Fisher House Orlando. It consists of an outdoor grilling area, marble countertops, food and condiment storage, and a freshly landscaped garden.
“We are incredibly thankful for donors like the Friends of the Fisher House and the Homer. N Allen Charitable Trust. Grants like this allow us to continue to provide outstanding care to our Veterans and their families,” said OVAHCS Health System Director, Mr. Timothy J. Cooke.
The OVAHCS Fisher House provides lodging at no cost to eligible families of Veterans and military who qualify.
To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: (2) Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: (20) OVAHCS (@OVAHCS) / Twitter.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Office of Public Affairs
Orlando VA Health Care System
352.283.4735 I vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov
Melanie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer
(352) 548-7130