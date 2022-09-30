OVAHCS: Operational Status Update Post Hurricane Ian
PRESS RELEASE
September 30, 2022
Orlando , FL — As the Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) assesses the damage incurred by Hurricane Ian, operational changes to OVAHCS facility’s across our catchment area have been made.
On Monday, October 3, 2022, the OVAHCS will resume full operations at the following sites of care.
- Orlando VA Medical Center (Lake Nona campus)
- The Clermont VA Clinic
- Kissimmee VA Clinic
- Lake Baldwin VA Medical Center
- Palm Bay VA Clinic
- Port Orange VA Clinic
- Tavares VA Clinic
- Viera VA Clinic
- Westside Pavilion VA Clinic
- Deltona VA Clinic
The William V. Chappell, Jr. Veterans' Outpatient Clinic (Daytona Beach) will remain closed until further notice.
Important: Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.
Link to emergency refill locations: Pharmacy Locator (open network pharmacies) | Heritage Health Solutions (hhspharmacy.com)
The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1
Heritage Hours of Operations for Hurricane Coverage:
- Monday through Friday 7:00am to 11:00pm EST
- Saturday and Sunday 9:00am to 5:30pm EST
Resources for Veterans:
- If a Veteran is displaced, has lost his or her medication, and no longer has a written prescription or bottle, they can contact their local VA Medical Center or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.
- Veterans, their beneficiaries, and caregivers may also contact the VA’s Health Resource Center Disaster Hotline at 1-800-507-4571, regarding VA health benefits, eligibility, billing and pharmacy-related inquiries, during the storm period.
Veterans experiencing a medial or psychiatric emergency should call 9-1-1 or visit the nearest open emergency room. As we continue to monitor this evolving situation, we will adjust our response as required.
Melanie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer
407-804-6967