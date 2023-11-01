News Releases

Get the latest news from the VA Orlando VA Medical Center and clinics. For more information about VA Orlando health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 407-631-4897.

January 08, 2025 The Orlando VA Healthcare System is excited to host internationally acclaimed pianist, composer, and inspirational speaker Eric Genuis for a special performance on Friday, January 31, at 7:00 p.m. in the 4th Floor Auditorium at the Lake Nona campus.

December 12, 2024 The Orlando VA Healthcare System is pleased to announce the opening of a new Urgent Care Clinic at the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic, providing timely and convenient care for Veterans in need of same-day medical attention.

December 12, 2024 Dr. Abdo Asmar, a physician and educator, has been named the recipient of the 2024 Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award by the American College of Physicians (ACP) Florida Chapter.

December 06, 2024 The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is transitioning to a more modern and secure sign-in process for its online services, ensuring the protection of Veterans’ identities and benefits.

November 20, 2024 The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) proudly invites Veterans, families, and the community to its annual Tree Lighting Ceremonies, hosted by the Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE).

November 18, 2024 Orlando, Fla. —The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is joining forces with Veterans for the Great American Smoke Out (GASO) on Thursday, November 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

November 12, 2024 The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is proud to announce the upcoming Native Honoring Ceremony, taking place at the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic located at 5201 Raymond St. Orlando Fla, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

November 06, 2024 In recognition of National Family Caregiver Month, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is offering a variety of classes and events to support, empower, and celebrate caregivers who provide invaluable care for Veterans.

October 21, 2024 The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a Veterans Day Ceremony, on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the amphitheater, located at the back of the Orlando VA Medical Center next to the Community Living Center, in Lake Nona, Orlando FL.