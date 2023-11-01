News Releases
Get the latest news from the VA Orlando VA Medical Center and clinics. For more information about VA Orlando health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 407-631-4897.
In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is bringing attention to the critical issue of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) by hosting a series of events throughout October.
The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) announced that it received a 5 star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host two At-Risk Monitoring and Outreach (ARMOR) Program events on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month.
On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. the Orlando VA Healthcare System will host a Mental Health Summit in the 4th floor, main auditorium of the Orlando VA Medical Center located at 13800 Veterans Way, Lake Nona, Orlando, Florida 32827.
Pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing is now available at the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) for Veterans currently enrolled in VA health care.
The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. in the canteen, on the first floor of the Orlando VA Medical Center, located in Lake Nona, Orlando Fla.
Orlando, Fla. – International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is on August 31, 2024, however will be observed on August 30, 2024.
The VA announced that Jennifer Thompson, MD, MPH, MACP, FIDSA, the Associate Chief of Staff for Education at the OVAMC and the Veterans Integrated Service Network’s Designated Education Officer, is the recipient of the 2024 Karen M. Sanders, MD, Designated Education Officer (DEO) of the Year Award.
The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a Summer VetFest/PACT Act event on Thursday, August 22, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Wickham Park Community Center located at 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne, Florida 32935.
The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is proud to announce a special Breastfeeding Awareness event held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, from 8:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. in recognition of World Breastfeeding Week.