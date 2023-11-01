News Releases

Get the latest news from the VA Orlando VA Medical Center and clinics. For more information about VA Orlando health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 407-631-4897.

September 27, 2024 In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is bringing attention to the critical issue of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) by hosting a series of events throughout October.

September 06, 2024 The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) announced that it received a 5 star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.

September 06, 2024 The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host two At-Risk Monitoring and Outreach (ARMOR) Program events on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month.

August 29, 2024 On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. the Orlando VA Healthcare System will host a Mental Health Summit in the 4th floor, main auditorium of the Orlando VA Medical Center located at 13800 Veterans Way, Lake Nona, Orlando, Florida 32827.

August 27, 2024 Pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing is now available at the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) for Veterans currently enrolled in VA health care.

August 23, 2024 The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. in the canteen, on the first floor of the Orlando VA Medical Center, located in Lake Nona, Orlando Fla.

August 19, 2024 Orlando, Fla. – International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is on August 31, 2024, however will be observed on August 30, 2024.

August 14, 2024 The VA announced that Jennifer Thompson, MD, MPH, MACP, FIDSA, the Associate Chief of Staff for Education at the OVAMC and the Veterans Integrated Service Network’s Designated Education Officer, is the recipient of the 2024 Karen M. Sanders, MD, Designated Education Officer (DEO) of the Year Award.

August 08, 2024 The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a Summer VetFest/PACT Act event on Thursday, August 22, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Wickham Park Community Center located at 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne, Florida 32935.