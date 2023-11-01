News Releases

Get the latest news from the VA Orlando VA Medical Center and clinics. For more information about VA Orlando health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 407-631-4897.

July 22, 2024 The FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) announced that the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) Police Department received the FBI-LEEDA Agency Trilogy Award.

July 15, 2024 The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) is proud to announce the launch of its new Perinatal Veteran Socials, aimed at providing connection and comprehensive support to expecting and perinatal Veteran parents.

July 12, 2024 The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) is thrilled to announce the commencement of the annual local Veterans Creative Arts Competition on September 5-6th.

June 12, 2024 The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a Summer VetFest/PACT Act event on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the Pegasus Ballroom, in the University of Central Florida’s (UCF) Student Union Building, located at: 12715 Pegasus Drive, Orlando Fl, 32816.

June 11, 2024 The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a Veterans Town Hall on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. in the canteen, on the first floor of the Orlando VA Medical Center, located in Lake Nona, Orlando Fla.

May 07, 2024 The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) was recently awarded the 2024 Patient Safety Program of Excellence designation from the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) National Center for Patient Safety (NCPS).

April 30, 2024 The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) will host a Caregiver Summit on May 23, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in Auditorium A, at the Orlando VA Medical Center located at 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando Fla, 32827-5812.

April 09, 2024 The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a Memorial Day Ceremony, Friday, May 24, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. in collaboration with, Central Florida Veterans Memorial Park Foundation (CFVMPF).

March 19, 2024 The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) will hold an open house event for the new Daytona Beach VA Clinic from 3:00PM to 5:00PM on April 25, 2024.