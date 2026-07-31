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Orlando VA Community Nursing Home Referral Process & Contacts
Eligibility
Veterans may be eligible for the VA to authorize their care in a Community Nursing Home. Veteran eligibility is explained in VHA Notice 2020-32 (Refer to the document at the bottom). Community providers are encouraged to verify eligibility before submitting a referral.
To determine eligibility, please contact:
- If discharging from a community hospital, please contact the Orlando VA Geriatrics Social Work Associate, Ms. Dawn Edwards, for assistance at
.
- If the Veteran is not currently hospitalized, please contact your Orlando VA PACT Social Worker to verify eligibility.
Referrals from a Community Hospital
After eligibility is confirmed, the following hyperlink outlines a referral checklist for hospital case managers to follow and provides contact information for follow-up (see Referral Checklist – Hospital at the bottom).
Referrals from outside a Community Hospital
For Veterans being referred for VA-authorized Community Nursing Home placement from a non-VA Skilled Nursing Facility, from a Hospice Inpatient Unit, or from home, please contact your Primary Care Social Worker for eligibility. This hyperlink provides a referral checklist to follow (see Referral Checklist – Non-Hospital at the bottom). Records should be submitted to the PACT Social Worker to coordinate the referral.
Community Nursing Home List
- For Veterans being referred to a Community Nursing Home for short-term rehab, please use the document titled “CCN Optum SNF STR List” for a list of facilities in the Optum/Community Care Network that can accept your referrals with VA approval.
- For Veterans being referred for Community Nursing Home placement for skilled care without rehab, for long-term care, for respite or for hospice care, please use the document titled “OVAHCS CNH List” for a list of facilities that can accept your referrals with VA payer.
Community Care
Optum Customer Service 888-901-6613
to join network or check status of recruiting.
Tyra Janke LCSW
Discharge Planning Coordinator
VA Orlando health care
Phone:
Cherish Krisciunas LCSW
Discharge Planning Coordinator
VA Orlando health care
Phone:
Megan Barton LCSW
Community Nursing Home Program Coordinator
VA Orlando health care
Phone:
Jo Ann Giunta BSN, RN
CCN SNF Program Coordinator
VA Orlando health care
Phone:
Dawn Edwards
Geriatrics Social Work Associate
VA Orlando health care
Phone:
VHA Notice 2025-04 | Community Nursing Home Program
Orlando VA Community Health Nursing: Home Care Discharge Resources & Contacts
Eligibility For Home Care
- All veterans are eligible for homecare services regardless of service connection disability. Veterans Must be enrolled at time of request.
- If Veteran is NOT enrolled, please ensure that he/she presents to the VA clinic Interim care clinic to establish care
- For further enrollment question, please contact the enrollment office at
Referral for Homecare Services
For homecare referrals to include need for oxygen, DME, Tube feeding, Life vest, IV, Trach, VAC, auth request, and electronic prescription, please access the Homecare Resource forms and complete the necessary referral forms.
Homecare Resource Forms:
Dialysis Community Care Authorization
Step 1
Call: 407-484-5381
Please leave a message with the Case Manager with the following information:
- Contact number
- Veteran’s name and last four of SSN
- Community dialysis unit accepting Veteran if known.
Step 2
Please fax documents separately to the Dialysis Coordination fax number: 407-643-9238
- H&P
- Nephrology Consult
- Nephrology Notes
- Clear succinct statement of diagnosis AKI or ESRD
- First date of dialysis after ESRD diagnosis (Must be clearly documented as the 1st date of dialysis after ESRD diagnosis. This date is not needed if AKI).
VA Dialysis Contacts
Barbara Earhart, LCSW
Jenkins Taylor LCSW, NSW-C Dialysis Coordinator
Email: VHAORL Dialysis Referral VHAORLDialysisReferral@va.gov
Please note that 2-3 days are needed for processing Dialysis Authorizations