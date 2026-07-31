Orlando VA Community Nursing Home Referral Process & Contacts

Eligibility

Veterans may be eligible for the VA to authorize their care in a Community Nursing Home. Veteran eligibility is explained in VHA Notice 2020-32 (Refer to the document at the bottom). Community providers are encouraged to verify eligibility before submitting a referral.

To determine eligibility, please contact:

If discharging from a community hospital, please contact the Orlando VA Geriatrics Social Work Associate, Ms. Dawn Edwards, for assistance at .

. If the Veteran is not currently hospitalized, please contact your Orlando VA PACT Social Worker to verify eligibility.

Referrals from a Community Hospital

After eligibility is confirmed, the following hyperlink outlines a referral checklist for hospital case managers to follow and provides contact information for follow-up (see Referral Checklist – Hospital at the bottom).

Referrals from outside a Community Hospital

For Veterans being referred for VA-authorized Community Nursing Home placement from a non-VA Skilled Nursing Facility, from a Hospice Inpatient Unit, or from home, please contact your Primary Care Social Worker for eligibility. This hyperlink provides a referral checklist to follow (see Referral Checklist – Non-Hospital at the bottom). Records should be submitted to the PACT Social Worker to coordinate the referral.

Community Nursing Home List

For Veterans being referred to a Community Nursing Home for short-term rehab , please use the document titled “CCN Optum SNF STR List” for a list of facilities in the Optum/Community Care Network that can accept your referrals with VA approval.

, please use the document titled “CCN Optum SNF STR List” for a list of facilities in the Optum/Community Care Network that can accept your referrals with VA approval. For Veterans being referred for Community Nursing Home placement for skilled care without rehab, for long-term care, for respite or for hospice care, please use the document titled “OVAHCS CNH List” for a list of facilities that can accept your referrals with VA payer.

Optum Customer Service 888-901-6613

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