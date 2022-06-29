Emergency preparedness

As COVID-19 numbers have dropped in our catchment area, we are allowing limited visitation at the Orlando VA Medical Center on inpatient units and are restarting face-to-face Veteran programming.

Guidance for visitors is for NON-COVID inpatients at the medical center on the 3rd and 4th floor

One visitor per patient per day can visit non-COVID-19 patients (i.e. on acute medical/surgical and intensive care units). COVID-19 patients on isolation may not have visitors. End-of-life exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis.

No visitors under the age of 18 are allowed.

Visitor may only visit during our Visiting Hours, which are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Visits are limited to two hours per day during visiting hours.

Guidance for visitors at the Community Living Center

All visitation is still prohibited except for end-of-life circumstances. We will communicate once we are able to allow visitation.

Veterans who require the assistance of a caregiver to attend an outpatient appointment are permitted to have one companion.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as a cough, runny/stuffy nose, fatigue, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, fever or sneezing, call the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center (1-877-741-3400) first – before visiting a hospital or clinic. Our clinicians are available 24/7 to address your concerns, schedule a virtual appointment with a licensed health care professional in the comfort of your home or wherever you may be, or assist if you need to get tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page