If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your weight can improve your health. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do.

With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can:

· Improve your quality of life, and even live longer

· Reduce health risks

· Prevent or reverse certain diseases

VA also offers weight management medicines and surgery. These options can be helpful when used along with lifestyle changes that are part of MOVE!. Talk with your health care team to learn more about these choices and how they can help you meet your goals.

MOVE! is a comprehensive lifestyle intervention that focuses on health and wellness through nutrition, physical activity, and behavior change.

How do I get started with MOVE!?

If you are interested in weight management and healthy living, contact your VA health care team and request to sign up for a MOVE! 101 class.

How can I participate in MOVE!?



We work to provide you with the right care at the right time and location for you. We offer some in person classes at Lake Nona, Lake Baldwin, Viera, and Daytona. Virtual care is also an option for any location. All MOVE! participation options use the MOVE! Veteran Workbook Veteran Materials - MOVE! Weight Management Program (va.gov) and companion materials. The workbook was designed to empower and equip Veterans to manage their health. The materials are interactive with goal-setting tools, reflection questions, and activities.



· MOVE! 101 is a one-time group session that allows Veterans to reflect on their current and desired future state, identify what matters to them, and hear about key strategies for weight management, the MOVE! Program and its benefits.



· MOVE! Group Sessions are the most common way Veterans participate. Veterans find it helps to hear from each other about what works. Clinician-led groups meet regularly and follow a structured discussion format.



· MOVE! Individual Sessions may be available to receive more customized recommendations.



Additional Program Options



· MOVE! Alumni Sessions are a great way for Veterans who have already completed MOVE! to stay actively engaged in a healthier lifestyle. These sessions are offered in person at Lake Nona, Lake Baldwin, Daytona, and Viera and meet monthly.



· BAM (Be Active and MOVE!) is an 8-week series moderate intensity exercise class that meets for 1 hour every week virtually.



· MOVE! Coach is a mobile app for Veterans who want to set their own pace. Brief check-ins with a MOVE! Dietitian may be available upon request. MOVE!® Coach Mobile App



· Weight Management Medications and Metabolic Bariatric Surgery are treatment options that may be helpful for some Veterans. To learn more about these options, please contact your healthcare provider.

How to Enroll in MOVE!

If you would like to schedule for the 101 class, you can call the Nutrition Scheduling Department at 407-256-8760.

What Is Adult Overweight and Obesity?

Overweight or obesity are described as weight that is greater than what is considered healthy for a person’s height. This definition can vary from person to person. Body Mass Index (BMI), which is calculated using a weight to height ratio, is a screening tool for adult overweight and obesity. However, BMI does not diagnose health or how much fat you may have. It can be a useful starting point for learning about your current health status. Talk with your health care provider to learn more.

What Factors Contribute to Overweight and Obesity?



A person’s body weight is affected by many factors. These include:

· Eating patterns: what, how much, and how often you eat and drink.

· Physical activity: how much you move your body.

· Sleep: the quality of your sleep and how long you sleep can affect your food, beverage, and activity choices.

· Genetics: certain genes can alter how hungry you feel.

· Medicines: some medicines can cause weight changes.

· Environment: where you live, learn, work, and play can affect what and how much you eat and drink.

· Society: your culture, education, and the pressure that you experience from peers and the media can affect what and how much you eat and drink.

How Can Having a Higher Body Weight Affect Your Health?



Overweight and obesity are linked with low energy, pain, poor sleep, and greater risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your current weight can help lower your risks for these and other conditions. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do.

Can I get Screened for Overweight and Obesity at the VA?

The VA recommends that you get screened every year for overweight and obesity. To get screened, talk with your VA health care provider.

What Are Some Health Problems that Are Related to Overweight and Obesity?

People who have higher body weight are at increased risk for many diseases and health conditions, including high blood pressure, high total cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Overweight and obesity are also linked with a higher overall chance of death.

How Can You Strive for a Healthy Weight?



Working towards a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do. It can also help you prevent and manage many chronic health conditions.



To aim for a healthy body weight:

· Talk with your health care team about your goals and to identify what is healthy for you.

· Move more during your day. Try to include at least 2½ hours each week of moderate activity that makes you breathe a little harder and sweat a little, such as walking, gardening, slow biking, or hand cycling.

· Eat when you are hungry, pay attention to when you are full, and look for foods that you enjoy, such as vegetables and fruit for fiber and lean protein options.

· To track your progress, weigh yourself at least weekly and keep a log of your food and activity.

VA Resources for Overweight and Obesity



Access helpful VA resources for overweight and obesity



· VA MOVE! Weight Management Program MOVE! Weight Management Program Home (va.gov)

· Veterans Health Library Healthy Living | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)

· Weight Management Resources - VA Nutrition and Food Services Weight Management Resources To Help You Lose Weight - Nutrition and Food Services (va.gov)



Other Helpful Resources



Access additional helpful resources for overweight and obesity

· Overweight & Obesity | CDC.gov Obesity | Obesity | CDC

· MyPlate.gov MyPlate | U.S. Department of Agriculture

· Free Healthy Recipes from the National Institutes of Health Free Healthy Recipes (nih.gov)

· Move Your Way | health.gov Walk. Run. Dance. Play. What's your move? - Move Your Way | health.gov