What is The DAISY Award?

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33, from complications of the auto-immune disease Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP). During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award, in Pat’s memory, to recognize the nurses making the big difference, in the lives of so many.

Our DAISY Award honorees demonstrate the VA's I CARE principles: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence.

They also demonstrate excellence through their clinical expertise and compassionate care. Each nominee is a considered role model in our nursing community. Each recipient will receive a beautiful certificate, a DAISY Award pin, and a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled “A Healer’s Touch”. There will also be an award ceremony in their work area, where the entire crew will celebrate with cinnamon rolls—a favorite of Patrick’s. Whenever nurses smell that wonderful cinnamon aroma, the Barnes family hopes nurses stop for a moment to think of how special they are.

How to Nominate an Extraordinary OVAHCS nurse TODAY!

Veterans and/or their family or colleagues may nominate a deserving nurse by filling out a Daisy Award form found in waiting areas throughout our facilities and placing in the Daisy Award drop box or by turning it in at a desk.

You can also download the form, print it, fill it out, and send to:

DAISY Committee

Nursing Administration Office 4J712

13800 Veterans Way

Orlando, FL 32827

Or email: VHAORLDaisyaward@va.gov