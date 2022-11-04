The Daisy Award
The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) is proud to be a DAISY Award Partner, recognizing our selected nurses with this special honor each quarter. These nurses consistently demonstrate excellence through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care. They are recognized as outstanding role models in our nursing community.
What is The DAISY Award?
The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33, from complications of the auto-immune disease Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP). During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award, in Pat’s memory, to recognize the nurses making the big difference, in the lives of so many.
Our DAISY Award honorees demonstrate the VA's I CARE principles: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence.
They also demonstrate excellence through their clinical expertise and compassionate care. Each nominee is a considered role model in our nursing community. Each recipient will receive a beautiful certificate, a DAISY Award pin, and a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled “A Healer’s Touch”. There will also be an award ceremony in their work area, where the entire crew will celebrate with cinnamon rolls—a favorite of Patrick’s. Whenever nurses smell that wonderful cinnamon aroma, the Barnes family hopes nurses stop for a moment to think of how special they are.
How to Nominate an Extraordinary OVAHCS nurse TODAY!
Veterans and/or their family or colleagues may nominate a deserving nurse by filling out a Daisy Award form found in waiting areas throughout our facilities and placing in the Daisy Award drop box or by turning it in at a desk.
You can also download the form, print it, fill it out, and send to:
DAISY Committee
Nursing Administration Office 4J712
13800 Veterans Way
Orlando, FL 32827
Or email: VHAORLDaisyaward@va.gov