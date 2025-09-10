Mrs. Suzette McNeil, DNP, MS, RN, NEA- BC, VHA-CM, is the Associate Director for Patient Care Services (ADPCS) for the Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS).

Prior to her selection, Mrs. McNeil served as the Acting Associate Director of Patient Care services at the Orlando VA Healthcare System, the Chief Nurse Executive for Nursing services in addition to Chaplain Service, and Sterile Processing Service (SPS). The nurse leadership positions she has held within VHA include Deputy Associate Director Patient Care Service (DADPCS) and Chief Nurse Geriatric and Extended Care (GEC). As the OVAHCS Chief Nurse of Geriatric and Extended Care, she led the Orlando Community Living Center to earn the coveted national recognition as a FIVE STAR facility.

Mrs. McNeil has been with the Department of Veterans Health Administration for over eight years. She received her Masters level education in Health Management and Policy from Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, NY. With her education and over 25 years plus experience in nursing, Mrs. McNeil has demonstrated that she is a dedicated nurse leader with comprehensive experience in operational oversight in both the Veterans Administration and the private sector.

Mrs. McNeil’s extensive knowledge in healthcare management and a wide-range background in nursing administration, leadership, quality management, acute care, mental health, primary care, medicine specially care, integrated wellness, geriatrics as well, surgical services and SPS has allowed her the ability to demonstrate expertise and extensive knowledge in healthcare management .