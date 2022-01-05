Wellness Wednesday Financial Education: Women and Money

The next free seminar in the Wellness Wednesday Financial Education series, Jan. 19, looks at women and money. There are two, hour-long sessions at noon and 3 p.m. Eastern Time (9 a.m. and noon Pacific Time).

This month’s seminar looks at the financial experiences and behaviors among women, based on the findings of a 2014-2015 Prudential research study. Among other findings, the study found:

Only 33% of women surveyed feel they are on track or ahead of schedule in planning and saving for retirement.

31% said a shortage of disposable income was their greatest financial planning hurdle.

They are more confident of meeting short-term goals, but health care and college costs are a growing concern.

Register here, or email EIINITIATIVE.VBACO@va.gov for more information. Wellness Wednesday Financial Education seminars are offered free of charge to transitioning service members, Veterans, spouses, families and caregivers. The seminars are sponsored by VA and, in partnership, presented by Prudential Financial Services.