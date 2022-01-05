Wellness Wednesday Financial Education: Life Insurance

The next free seminar in the Wellness Wednesday Financial Education series, March 16, focuses on life insurance. There are two, hour-long sessions at Noon and 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (9 a.m. and Noon, Pacific Standard Time).

“There is more to life insurance than just paying for final expenses,” said Wayshak Hill, VA’s Program Analyst for the Wellness Wednesday Financial Education program.

This session details ways to use life insurance and can help you determine how much life insurance you need. It will also look at the various types of life insurance and how to match the options with your personal situation.