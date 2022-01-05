Wellness Wednesday Financial Education: Student Loans

The Wellness Wednesday Financial Education series returns Feb. 16, focusing on student loan debt. The seminar will consist of two hour-long sessions at Noon and 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (9 a.m. and Noon Pacific Standard Time).

Student debt can take away some of the joy of graduating from college. According to the Department of Education, 36.3 million Federal Student Loan recipients owe more than 1.3 trillion dollars.

“Veterans, like many other Americans, may have borrowed to help pay educational expenses,” said Wayshak Hill, VA’s Program Analyst for the Wellness Wednesday Financial Education program. “This seminar will cover repayment options and discuss payoff strategies.”