MilitaryHire Virtual Job Fair & Networking
Recruiters from several hiring companies will be present at this event, hoping to meet with and network with Veterans in all job categories.
Recruiters from several hiring companies will be present at this event, hoping to meet with and network with Veterans in all job categories.
Our virtual networking and job fair events are focused on maximizing recruiter and veteran connections. The meeting will start with some brief opening comments from your MilitaryHire hosts, followed by a targeted keynote. We then open the floor to networking.