MilitaryHire Virtual Job Fair & Networking

Recruiters from several hiring companies will be present at this event, hoping to meet with and network with Veterans in all job categories.

When
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Our virtual networking and job fair events are focused on maximizing recruiter and veteran connections.  The meeting will start with some brief opening comments from your MilitaryHire hosts, followed by a targeted keynote.  We then open the floor to networking.

