Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) Information Session

Are you part of a veteran-owned small business interested in winning more government contracts? The National Center for Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) is a Veteran entrepreneurship program that specifically addresses federal procurement. VIP provides businesses with the tools that they need to be procurement ready and grow in the federal marketplace.

VIP offers five accelerator training programs for owners, principals, and C-Level executives of Veteran-owned small businesses (VOSB) and service-disabled Veteran-owned small businesses (SDVOSB). VIP is offered at no cost to Veterans nationwide.

Attend this information session to learn more about the 5 VIP Programs and how they can increase your company's ability to both win and manage government contracts.