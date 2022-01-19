Veteran-Friendly or Veteran Ready - Which One Are You?

Veteran-friendly companies may attract veterans, but Veteran-ready companies will keep them. In a time where many of us are challenged with retention and employee experience is becoming more and more important, it's important to recognize the difference.

Join the Heroes Foundation and the Department of Veterans Affairs as they discuss the difference between "friendly" and "ready," as well as provide tactile steps to help your organization become more inclusive and supportive to potential Veterans, existing Veteran employees, and their spouses.

Whether you are a part of Talent Acquisition, D&I, or Employee Experience, you won't want to miss this conversation.