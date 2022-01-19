Evolving Identity Theft Tactics & Protections

In an era of advanced technology where cybercriminals have developed very sophisticated means to steal personal information, this event will cover leading data protection best practices that can help keep Veterans and consumers from becoming victims of cybercrime. It will also explore the latest identity theft scams, including opening credit-monitoring accounts with credit monitoring agencies and other services in victims’ names, as well as canvassing affluent neighborhoods to steal residents’ mail that could contain personal information. How criminals are continuing to use classic identity theft tactics, such as phone scams and ransomware, will also be discussed.

All attendees are eligible for one Continuing Privacy Education (CPE) credit through the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) by self-certifying after attending each event. VA employees will receive one Talent Management System (TMS) credit when they attend using their VA credentials on VA IT Campus.

For any questions regarding the event, please contact vaprivacycommunications@va.gov