Questions and Answers for Veteran Business Owners

SBA Veteran Business Development Officers Mike Jackson and Jonathan Bennett have served our country and now they want to help you start or grow your small business. The duo will provide an overview on SBA programs and services available for veterans and some of the most common questions we receive, like:

How do I apply for an SBA loan as a Veteran?

What grants are available as a Veteran who wants to start their own small business or for existing small businesses?

How do I obtain VOSB certification for my business? What are the advantages?

Participants will also be able to ask questions and get answers on the spot!

This session is open to all veterans and military families.

