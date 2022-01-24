Are you a Veteran trying to choose the best legal structure for your small business? The most important business decision you make is choosing the best legal structure for your small business. You don’t need to hire someone to help you make this decision, you can do it yourself! Join us as we examine the advantages and disadvantages of each legal form and how it impacts your personal liability, taxes, and costs. We’ll also walk you through the business registration process at the federal level and give you information on state-required business registrations.