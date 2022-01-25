Online Caregiver Chat

Our caregiver chats are live interactions in a text only format -- all interactions are done simply by texting and/or typing your responses. Our chats are conducted in a safe environment using Slack. Caregivers can access the chat by using MVCN-caregiver-channel on MVCN.slack.com from a PC or the Slack mobile app.

Registration is required to ensure you have access to the chat. Please register with your preferred email address. You will receive information to set up your Slack account on the day of the chat prior to the beginning of the chat. **You may need to check your spam or junk folder for the Slack invitation.** If you have participated in chats previously, you will have continued access to the MVCN-caregiver-channel.