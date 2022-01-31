The Posse Veterans Program 2023 Cohort Scholarship Applications

The Posse Veterans Program identifies, trains, and supports groups of ten veterans who will pursue their bachelor's degrees together. From the military to the classroom, always with your Posse.

The Posse Foundation offers the only college access program for Veterans to pursue their bachelor’s degree in a cohort or “posse” of 10 Veterans. Learn how Posse identifies post-9/11 Veterans for its program, how Posse’s partner colleges select Veterans for the program and guarantee that tuition is covered for all four years, and how Posse’s 200+ Corporate partners support Posse alumni.

Nominations are open for 2023 Scholarship Cohort through September 15, 2022. For more information go to: https://www.possefoundation.org/shaping-the-future/posse-veterans-progr… and https://www.possefoundation.org/nominate-a-veteran