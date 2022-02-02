Contracting Q&A Session for Veterans
Presented by SBA Baltimore District Office
The SBA Baltimore District Office is holding virtual "office hours" with the Maryland Procurement Technical Assistance Center and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Drop in to ask your questions and learn how SBA's counseling services and federal contracting programs can help you grow and expand your business.
This is a Q&A style meeting event. There will not be a presentation; rather we will answer any question that you may have regarding federal & state contracting and working with the VA.