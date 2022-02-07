Artificial Intelligence: How Algorithms Improve Veterans Lives

This event will discuss the ways VA is using artificial intelligence (AI), algorithms, and other innovative technology to improve patient outcomes and the Veteran experience. Subject matter experts will discuss the ways VA is applying these technologies to advance patient treatment, predict and prevent Veteran suicide, and further advance its mission, all while protecting personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI).

All attendees are eligible for one Continuing Privacy Education (CPE) credit through the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) by self-certifying after attending each event. VA employees will receive one Talent Management System (TMS) credit when they attend using their VA credentials on VA IT Campus.