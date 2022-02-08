Virtual Outreach Symposium for Minority Veterans
- When
-
Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Link to Join: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=mdff2ed382…
Call-in: 1-404-397-1596 Access Code: 2760 720 0170
In recognition of African American History Month, this celebration of African American service in military, will reemphasize the importance of VA Minority Veteran Program Coordinators (MVPCs) from VBA, VHA, and NCA, while encouraging minority Veterans to learn about the benefits and services available to them. Guest speakers will educate and empower attendees about the importance of bridging the gap between minority Veterans and access to benefits and services available at the VA.