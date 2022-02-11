Colorado Veterans Experience Live (VetXL) - RallyPoint

On March 3rd, 12-1 PM MT, VA and community experts will be here to answer your questions on benefits, claims, and peer-to-peer support services. Type your questions in now!



You can ask questions to the following people:

» Justin Monk - Director of Policy, Student Veterans of America

» Kate Hatten - Executive Director, Home Front Military Network

» Rebecca Smith - Coach, Public Contact Team, Denver VA Regional Office



Student Veterans of America:

Student Veterans of America is a Chapter-based organization with about 1,500 locations on college campuses nationwide. We represent about 750,000 student veterans and work on personal and professional development, leadership training, and advocacy at the federal level.



Home Front Military Network:

HFMN is a collaborative, working with nearly 50 service providers; we connect military service members, veterans and their families to essential resources, including financial assistance provided by HFMN and our partners, in order to meet the full range of needs of individual and families. Our programs include Navigation (Case Management); Financial Bridge Support; Information & Assistance; and Education & Outreach.