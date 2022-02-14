Military Toxic Exposures: What You Need to Know

The negative health effects of military exposures are often overlooked. Exposure to contaminants and environmental hazards poses major health concerns for Veterans of all generations and their caregivers. These individuals carry an elevated risk of illness due to toxic exposures from their work environments, living conditions, or other hazardous circumstances experienced during their military service. These service-connected illnesses may present symptoms immediately or cause long-term effects that go unnoticed for many years. During this session, Dr. Patricia Hastings and experts from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will shine a light on military exposures, address what actions the VA is taking, and answer your pressing questions on this concerning issue.