Life Planning for LGBTQ+ Veterans , a virtual program

Presented by SAGEVets

When
Monday, Feb 28, 2022
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Free services offered by Volunteers of Legal Service (VOLS) Veterans Initiative include the preparation of:

  • Wills
  • Powers of Attorney
  • Health Care Proxies
  • Living Wills and
  • Control of Body Forms

MJHS, provides patients with a continuum of care including home care, hospice, LTC, & more. They also offer hospice care, palliative care, LTC & rehabilitation after surgery or illness

This virtual event is open to all Veterans, Veteran service providers, and those interested in knowing more about accessing Veteran benefits and the SAGEVets program.

