Life Planning for LGBTQ+ Veterans , a virtual program
Presented by SAGEVets
Free services offered by Volunteers of Legal Service (VOLS) Veterans Initiative include the preparation of:
- Wills
- Powers of Attorney
- Health Care Proxies
- Living Wills and
- Control of Body Forms
MJHS, provides patients with a continuum of care including home care, hospice, LTC, & more. They also offer hospice care, palliative care, LTC & rehabilitation after surgery or illness
This virtual event is open to all Veterans, Veteran service providers, and those interested in knowing more about accessing Veteran benefits and the SAGEVets program.