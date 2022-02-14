 Skip to Content

Veteran Business Access to Federal Surplus

Presented by Small Business Administration

When
Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Veteran-owned small businesses (VOSB) can access federally owned personal property no longer in use through the General Services Administration's (GSA) Federal Surplus Personal Property Donation Program. The National Association for State Agencies for Surplus Property (NASASP) has been working with the U.S. Small Business Administration and U.S. General Services Administration to finalize program operations and requirements. West Virginia Surplus Property Manager Elizabeth Cooper explains this important national, veteran-based opportunity. Cooper will cover:

  • Who is eligible
  • How to identify property
  • How to purchase
  • Allowable uses
  • Potential Pitfalls
