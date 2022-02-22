I Am Not Invisible 3.0 - Women Veterans Panel Discussion

Women have played a crucial role in protecting our country and our democracy since America’s founding. They have served in every major conflict since the Revolutionary War. Today there are over two million women Veterans in the United States. They comprise the fastest growing and most diverse demographic in military and Veteran population. Despite centuries of honorable service and constant growth, women who serve are still often overlooked leaving many women Veterans to feel unheard and unseen.

The Library of Congress Veterans History Project (VHP) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Women Veterans invites the public to a virtual panel titled “I Am Not Invisible 3.0” through the VHP Facebook page. Marking International Women’s Day, the panel will explore the challenges they face, communities they represent and discuss how we can all be better advocates.