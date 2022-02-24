Corporate Gray Virtual Healthcare Job Fair
Presented by Corporate Gray
This Corporate Gray Virtual “Healthcare” Job Fair provides healthcare professionals the opportunity to interview with employers nationwide via text chat and video interviews Virtual Job Fair hours are 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM (ET). The event is open and free to all job seekers in the healthcare industry, including civilians. Pre-registration is required, and registered candidates will receive a Virtual Job Fair Training Guide and the Job Fair Employer Directory prior to the Virtual Job Fair.