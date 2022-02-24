Effective Communication
Presented by American Red Cross
This workshop helps participants build stronger interpersonal communication skills to better manage the unique challenges and transitions many of us are currently facing. In this workshop, you will learn the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through:
Active listening
Non-verbal communication
Learning how to say what you mean
Managing anger during verbal conflicts
Strategies to improve text, phone, video, in-person conversations
This workshop can help improve the communication between family members, friends, or co-workers.