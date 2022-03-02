Understanding Ukraine: Community Forum

We’ve heard from countless Veterans, military families, caregivers, and survivors that they are struggling with the events, images, and implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This event will provide the most up-to-date facts and tools you can use for coping with the fast-moving developments and supporting your children and families as the situation develops.



During this interactive session, you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and get answers from experts in real-time. You can also submit a question for our panel during the registration process. Panelists will include experts from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, the VA, and Wounded Warrior Project.